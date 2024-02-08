Kazakh president accepts government's resignation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the government's resignation on Monday, his office said in a statement, naming Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar as acting prime minister, replacing Alikhan Smailov.

The government members are to remain in temporary charge until new appointments are made, according to Kazinform news agency.

No reason for the move was given.

Smailov has been Kazakh prime minister since January 2022.