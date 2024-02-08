2024 Grammys: Taylor Swift makes history with fourth Album of The Year win

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. U.S. pop superstar Taylor Swift won the Grammy for Album Of The Year for Midnights at the 2024 Grammys, marking her fourth win in the Category — the most Album Of The Year wins of any artist at the Grammys. She had been tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, the Recording Academy reports.

Swift was shocked as she accepted the award, bringing up her producer Jack Antonoff — who had already won the Grammy for Producer of the Year — and collaborator Lana Del Rey, who was also nominated for Album Of The Year for Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. She acknowledged both in her acceptance speech, calling Antonoff "a once in a generation producer" and Del Rey "a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now."

She continued, "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack to code to a bridge I love, or when I'm shortlisting a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show. For me the award is the work. All I wanna do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much, it makes me so happy."

The 66th Grammy Awards were already a big night for Swift before her Album Of The Year victory. Midnights won Best Pop Vocal Album earlier in the telecast, marking her 13th win; as Swifties know, 13 is Swift's lucky number because of her Dec. 13 birthday.

And at the 2024 Grammys, it was her lucky number indeed: along with making history, Swift used her first win to announce a brand-new album. Swift will release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year for her hit “Flowers.”

Accepting the award with her production team, Cyrus was irreverent and self-effacing, especially after having already won her first ever Golden Gramophone for Best Pop Solo Performance earlier in the evening.

“This award is amazing, but I really hope it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Cyrus said.

The pop singer beat out Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, Dua Lipa, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish for the award, which was presented by Mark Ronson and his mother-in-law, the actress Meryl Streep. “Flowers” was a massive commercial hit, debuting at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 and spending eight consecutive weeks in the top spot.

Billie Eilish won in the Song of the Year category.

The nominees in several top fields can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold, with the full list of winners in all 94 Grammy categories found here.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - “The Record”

Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”

Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”

SZA - “SOS”

Taylor Swift - “Midnights” - *WINNER

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste - “Worship”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?” - *WINNER

Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey - “A&W”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Victoria Monét - *WINNER

Gracie Abrams.

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”

Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”

Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”

Ed Sheeran, - (Subtract)

Taylor Swift, “Midnights” - *WINNER

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - *WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine” - *WINNER

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff - *WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas - *WINNER

Justin Tranter

BEST RAP ALBUM

Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”

Killer Mike - “Michael” - *WINNER

Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”

Nas - “King’s Disease III”

Travis Scott - “Utopia”

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought - “Love Letter”

Coi Leray - “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike ft. André 3000 - “Scientists & Engineers” - *WINNER

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country” - *WINNER

Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”

Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Brandy Clark - “Buried”

Chris Stapleton - “White Horse” - *WINNER

Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”

Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Paramore - “This Is Why” - *WINNER

Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”- *WINNER

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Babyface - “Girls Night Out”

Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”

Emily King - “Special Occasion”

Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”

Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II” - *WINNER

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones - “ICU”- *WINNER

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”

SZA - “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”

Boygenius - “The Record” - *WINNER

Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”

Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”

PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE

ASAKE & Olamide, “Amapiano”

Burns Boy, “City Boys”

David Featuring Must Keys, “UNAVAILABLE”

Ayra Starr, “Rush”

Tyla, “Water” - *WINNER

BEST SCORE OR SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (Includes Film and Television)

“Barbie,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer - *WINNER