2024 Grammys: Taylor Swift makes history with fourth Album of The Year win
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. U.S. pop superstar Taylor Swift won the Grammy for Album Of The Year for Midnights at the 2024 Grammys, marking her fourth win in the Category — the most Album Of The Year wins of any artist at the Grammys. She had been tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, the Recording Academy reports.
Swift was shocked as she accepted the award, bringing up her producer Jack Antonoff — who had already won the Grammy for Producer of the Year — and collaborator Lana Del Rey, who was also nominated for Album Of The Year for Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. She acknowledged both in her acceptance speech, calling Antonoff "a once in a generation producer" and Del Rey "a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now."
She continued, "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack to code to a bridge I love, or when I'm shortlisting a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band, or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show. For me the award is the work. All I wanna do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much, it makes me so happy."
The 66th Grammy Awards were already a big night for Swift before her Album Of The Year victory. Midnights won Best Pop Vocal Album earlier in the telecast, marking her 13th win; as Swifties know, 13 is Swift's lucky number because of her Dec. 13 birthday.
And at the 2024 Grammys, it was her lucky number indeed: along with making history, Swift used her first win to announce a brand-new album. Swift will release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.
Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year for her hit “Flowers.”
Accepting the award with her production team, Cyrus was irreverent and self-effacing, especially after having already won her first ever Golden Gramophone for Best Pop Solo Performance earlier in the evening.
“This award is amazing, but I really hope it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Cyrus said.
The pop singer beat out Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, Dua Lipa, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish for the award, which was presented by Mark Ronson and his mother-in-law, the actress Meryl Streep. “Flowers” was a massive commercial hit, debuting at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 and spending eight consecutive weeks in the top spot.
Billie Eilish won in the Song of the Year category.
The nominees in several top fields can be found below. Winners are indicated in bold, with the full list of winners in all 94 Grammy categories found here.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius - “The Record”
Janelle Monáe - “The Age of Pleasure”
Jon Batiste - “World Music Radio”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
Miley Cyrus - “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Guts”
SZA - “SOS”
Taylor Swift - “Midnights” - *WINNER
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste - “Worship”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?” - *WINNER
Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Victoria Monét - *WINNER
Gracie Abrams.
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
The War and Treaty
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry”
Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”
Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS”
Ed Sheeran, - (Subtract)
Taylor Swift, “Midnights” - *WINNER
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
Miley Cyrus - “Flowers” - *WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine” - *WINNER
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff - *WINNER
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II,
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas - *WINNER
Justin Tranter
BEST RAP ALBUM
Drake & 21 Savage - “Her Loss”
Killer Mike - “Michael” - *WINNER
Metro Boomin - “Heroes & Villains”
Nas - “King’s Disease III”
Travis Scott - “Utopia”
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - “The Hillbillies”
Black Thought - “Love Letter”
Coi Leray - “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage - “Rich Flex”
Killer Mike ft. André 3000 - “Scientists & Engineers” - *WINNER
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Brothers Osborne - “Brothers Osborne”
Kelsea Ballerini - “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”
Lainey Wilson - “Bell Bottom Country” - *WINNER
Tyler Childers - “Rustin’ in the Rain”
Zach Bryan - “Zach Bryan”
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Brandy Clark - “Buried”
Chris Stapleton - “White Horse” - *WINNER
Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”
Luke Combs - “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Foo Fighters - “But Here We Are”
Greta Van Fleet - “Starcatcher”
Metallica - “72 Seasons”
Paramore - “This Is Why” - *WINNER
Queens of the Stone Age - “In Times New Roman…”
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”
Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”- *WINNER
Foo Fighters - “Rescued”
Metallica - “Lux Æterna”
BEST R&B ALBUM
Babyface - “Girls Night Out”
Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”
Emily King - “Special Occasion”
Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”
Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II” - *WINNER
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”
Coco Jones - “ICU”- *WINNER
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Arctic Monkeys - “The Car”
Boygenius - “The Record” - *WINNER
Gorillaz - “Cracker Island”
Lana Del Rey - “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”
PJ Harvey - “I Inside the Old Year Dying”
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE
ASAKE & Olamide, “Amapiano”
Burns Boy, “City Boys”
David Featuring Must Keys, “UNAVAILABLE”
Ayra Starr, “Rush”
Tyla, “Water” - *WINNER
BEST SCORE OR SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA (Includes Film and Television)
“Barbie,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer
“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer - *WINNER