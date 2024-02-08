South Korea summons Russian envoy over criticism of President Yoon's remarks

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry in Seoul summoned the Russian ambassador on Saturday to protest recent comments made by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson about President Yoon Suk Yeol.



“It was very regrettable that Russia ignored the facts and unconditionally protected North Korea while criticizing the president’s remarks in extremely disrespectful language,” said the South Korean Foreign Ministry in a statement after Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won summoned Russian Ambassador to Korea Georgy Zinoviev on Saturday.