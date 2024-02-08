EU considers situation in Middle East critical after US strikes — foreign policy chief

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The European Union assesses the situation in the Middle East as critical after the US strikes on Syria and Iraq, fears it will get out of control and calls for de-escalation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said upon arrival at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We have been repeating once and again that the Middle East is a boiler that can explode," Borrel told reporters. "We call on everybody to try to avoid an escalation. We are living in a critical situation in the Middle East, in the entire region," he emphasized.