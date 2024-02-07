Representatives of military academies from Armenia and France discuss cooperation issues

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. On February 2, representatives from the leadership of the Saint-Cyr Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of France conducted a visit to the Military Academy named after Vazgen Sargsyan, under the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia.

Armen Khachatryan, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defence and Security of the National Assembly, was also in attendance during the meeting, the Armenian Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The guests had the opportunity to tour the academy premises, gaining familiarity with the facilities, available opportunities, and the curriculum. Detailed presentations were made to them regarding the structure, activities, and educational programs of the academy. Discussions were held on matters related to the interaction and cooperation between the two academies.

Furthermore, on the same day, in the presence of Armenian Deputy Minister of Defence Arman Sargsyan and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Armenia, Olivier Decotigny, a modernly equipped French classroom was inaugurated at the academy.

The symbolic act of cutting the red ribbon was performed jointly by a French cadet studying in Armenia and an Armenian cadet set to pursue studies in France, exemplifying the cooperative ties between the two academies.