AI For Business kicks off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. The AI For Business conference has brought together leading IT specialists and experts in Yerevan to study modern artificial intelligence strategies.

Speakers at the forum include CEO and founder of Embodied, Inc. Paolo Pirjanian, McKinsey & Company partner Leonid Kirakosyan and ABBYY founder and Board Director David Yang.

“This conference is important for us because it matches with the main goal of our economic policy, which is the increase of productivity of work,” Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said at the event.

Minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said the forum will enable to identify the directions for introducing AI instruments in Armenia’s economy and the fields of digitization and science. Hayrapetyan said his ministry will assume leadership in promoting AI in the country. He said that the fears of AI must be broken in order for the country to become competitive.

Vice Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan said that AI will bring great changes in the world very soon and warned that countries failing to use all positive opportunities of AI could appear in deep crisis.

“I want us to treat this seriously,” Arshakyan said. He said that the country needs to create databases in order to be able to introduce AI and conduct various procedures such as paperwork circulation or research.