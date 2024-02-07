Armenian police chief meets Europol, CEPOL directors

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Chief Major General Aram Hovhannisyan has held meetings with Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle and CEPOL Executive Director Montserrat Marín López.

Hovhannisyan and De Bolle discussed the implementation of the provisions of the agreement signed between the Armenian police and Europol, as well as joining the SIENA system and other issues of mutual interest.

The police chief then discussed the internal affairs ministry academy’s needs with the CEPOL (European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training) chief. Montserrat Marín López expressed readiness to assist in resolving the issues.

Hovhannisyan then met with the Deputy Police Chief of Cyprus and discussed the possibility of signing a cooperation agreement between the police academies.

At another meeting, the Armenian police chief and Moldova’s Ştefan cel Mare Academy executives decided to revise the current agreement to establish new directions of cooperation.