Pashinyan considers economic development as the state interest of Armenia
20:54, 1 February 2024
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considers economic development and overall progress to be the state interest of Armenia.
Pashinyan expressed this viewpoint in an interview with the "Safe Environment" program on Public Radio of Armenia.
"I am convinced that Armenia's state interest lies in its economic development and overall progress because what we are talking about – the army, education, border security – involves specific budget expenditures," said Pashinyan.
Speaking about the security component, the Prime Minister emphasized that the economy is also important in a wartime situation.
Addressing the government's salary increase for the military, he mentioned that if there is no income in the state budget, it is impossible to raise the salary of the military, to purchase weapons and ammunition, or to finance education so that the military has proper education.
