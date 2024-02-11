Armenia needs a new national security strategy, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. The current national security strategy of the Republic of Armenia does not address the existing issues, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia. He addressed the question of how suitable the current strategy is today and whether it is an effective approach capable of providing security in the uncertain world, meeting security challenges.

"No, the national security strategy we have today does not address the existing issues. It is evident that we should have a new national security strategy," said the Prime Minister.

According to Pashinyan, the new national security strategy should be framed in the logic of protecting the legitimate territorial integrity and interests of the state.