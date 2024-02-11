Armenians influence 90% of consciousness being formed in Azerbaijan today: PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenians, the Republic of Armenia, fill 90 percent of the consciousness being formed in Azerbaijan today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Radio of Armenia.

"They form their perception of statehood and public relations on the basis of signals received from Armenia and sent from Armenia regarding how Armenia affects them, how Armenia and Armenia's perception affects their own perception. And this is a mutual process", Pashinyan said.