Parliament majority leader, French ambassador discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Civil Contract faction in parliament Hayk Konjoryan on February 1 met with French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies.

In a readout, the parliament press service said the majority leader and the French ambassador discussed the course of the democratic reforms in Armenia and attached importance to the unwavering implementation of the fight against corruption. Views were exchanged around the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process. Konjoryan highly appreciated France’s strong support to Armenia in all sectors.