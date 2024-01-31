Exhibition of unique exhibits from the collection of Yerevan History Museum opens in the Chinese city of Ningbo

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. An exhibition titled "Noah's Land" has been opened in Ningbo, China. The project was implemented within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between Yerevan History Museum, "Armenian-Chinese Partnership Center" NGO and Ningbo City of the People's Republic of China.

According to the Yerevan Municipality, 94 unique exhibits from the museum's collection are being presented at the exhibition: traditional costumes-Taraz, carpets, silver jewelry, embroidery, tableware dating back to the 18th-20th centuries.

The exhibition will be open until May 5th.