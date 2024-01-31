Armenia named 7th safest country in the world

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is the 7th safest country in the world, according to NUMBEO.

The analytical platform’s Crime Rate and Safety Index by Country report has ranked Armenia 7th out of 146 countries, while the city of Yerevan is 15th out of 329 cities.

Armenia and its capital city Yerevan are the safest countries among all CIS countries and cities, according to NUMBEO.

On January 11, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke about the figures during a meeting with police officials.