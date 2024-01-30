Armenian Church Catholicos meets with Archbishop of Canterbury in UK

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Karekin II has met with the Head of the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during his visit to the UK.

During the meeting Catholicos Karekin II and Archbishop Justin Welby discussed the issues facing the forcibly displaced Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, the return of POWs, the preservation of Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh and the situation in the region, the Armenian Church said in a statement.