Armenia focused on preservation of NK cultural heritage, says Deputy FM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The preservation of Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian cultural heritage is always on the Foreign Ministry’s agenda, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan has said.

“The preservation of the cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh is on our agenda. This issue is raised both at the UNESCO executive body and in other relevant organizations. If you recall, in December 2020 the UNESCO executive council made a decision on sending a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to observe the situation on the ground regarding the state of cultural heritage monuments,” Kostanyan said, adding that the foreign ministry has been continuously working in order for that mission’s visit to eventually take place.