‘Armenia must be able to defend its sovereignty and people,’ French Ambassador at Army Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies on January 28 attended the Army Day celebration in Armenia.

“I was honored to attend the celebration dedicated to Army Day together with the defense attache. Armenia must be able to defend its sovereignty and its people,” the French Ambassador said in a post on X.  He added that France is enhancing its defense relations with Armenia and forming strategic ties.








