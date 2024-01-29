Armenian Defense Ministry aims at professional army

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has said that the government’s goal is to transform the conscription-based army into a ‘professional’ one.

He made the remarks during the January 28 Army Day celebration.

In his speech, Papikyan attached importance to the need for professional, developed, skilled and educated military personnel in the armed forces in line with the technological achievements. In this context, he highlighted the launch of the certification process in the military.

“With the launch of the certification system, which we will further improve, we made one step further towards a professional army, which is one of the priority goals of our government,” Papikyan said.