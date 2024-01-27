Armenia offers Azerbaijan to intensify cooperation regarding prisoners, fate of missing persons

YEREVAN, JANUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government's Interdepartmental Commission on Prisoners of War, Captives and Missing Persons has denied allegations made by various Azeri government bodies that Armenia refuses to provide information on missing Azeri citizens.

Furthermore, it has offered the Azerbaijani authorities to intensify cooperation.

In a statement, the commission said that since November 2020, Armenia “conveyed to Azerbaijan topographic materials, obtained from Nagorno-Karabakh representatives, about the possible locations of the bodies of 51 Azerbaijanis who died in the 44-Day War, as well as the bodies of around 50 persons who died in the 1990s.”

“In addition, the remains of 140 Azerbaijanis who died in the 1990s, obtained from NK representatives, were also handed over to Azerbaijan. It is worth to recall that 993 citizens of the Republic of Armenia and NK Armenians are considered missing since early 90s, during and after the 44-Day War of 2020 and the Republic of Armenia is seriously interested to determine their fates. The Republic of Armenia has numerously announced on the high and highest levels that it is ready to cooperate with the Republic of Azerbaijan to determine the fate of the missing persons,” the commission said.

The commission also offered relevant Azerbaijani authorities to intensify cooperation pursuant to the agreement regarding building mutual trust stipulated in the 7 December 2023 joint statement by the Armenian Prime Minister’s Office and the Azerbaijani President’s Office.