Armenia to provide new minefield maps to Azerbaijani side in coming days, announces National Security Service of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Security Service has resumed the survey work among ex-servicemen of Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting in the identification of eight new documents containing information on minefields, which will be transferred to the Azerbaijani side through working channels in the coming days.

The copies of these documents will be handed over to the international partners, the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia said in a statement.

"Committed to the peace agenda with Azerbaijan and based on humanitarian considerations, the Republic of Armenia transferred 972 minefield maps with information about to Azerbaijan on June 12, July 3, October 19, November 1 and November 29, 2021 without preconditions.



Following this unilateral humanitarian gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan initiated an information campaign, accusing the Republic of Armenia of providing inaccurate and incomplete maps and using the humanitarian step to incite hatred.

Representatives of the Republic of Armenia have repeatedly stated at the public and working levels that there are simply no better quality maps at the disposal of the Republic of Armenia. And the transferred maps were obtained through Nagorno-Karabakh servicemen.

Following the agreement established on December 7, 2023, between the office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, aimed at taking tangible steps to build trust between the two states, the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia has resumed survey work among former military personnel of Nagorno-Karabakh. As a result, eight new documents containing information on minefields have been identified.

These minefield maps will be transmitted to the Azerbaijani side through official channels in the coming days, and copies of these documents will be provided to our international partners," reads the statement.