Armenia, Kazakhstan Ministries of Defense sign cooperation plan for 2024

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. As part of the official visit to Kazakhstan, a welcoming ceremony of Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan was held Tuesday at the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan said on social media.



It is noted that after the ceremony, the meeting with the Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, Ruslan Zhaksylykov commenced with an expanded composition. Discussions during the meeting centered on security and various mutual interests concerning Armenian-Kazakh defense cooperation.



At the end of the meeting, the defense cooperation plan for 2024 was signed between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, which includes a range of activities both in Armenia and Kazakhstan.