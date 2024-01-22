China: At least eight dead, dozens missing in Yunnan landslide

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. At least eight people have died and dozens are still missing after a landslide struck China's southwestern province of Yunnan, the BBC reports.

The landslide in Zhaotong city happened at 05:51 local time (21:51 GMT) on Monday, trapping 47 people.

President Xi Jinping has ordered an "all-out" rescue in the area which is experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

The cause of the landslide remains unclear, but the remote, mountainous region is prone to them.

More than 500 people were evacuated from their homes and nearly 1,000 rescue workers were dispatched to the site.