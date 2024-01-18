Prime Minister specifies conditions for Armenia to provide road to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. All government actions continue to be aimed at establishing and protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during Wednesday’s question-and-answer session in the National Assembly of Armenia, responding to the MP Artur Khachatryan's question about the solutions the government offers in the new security situation created in the region.

"Throughout our entire period of independence, we have not clearly defined and have blurred Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is a fundamental problem.

All actions continue to be aimed at establishing and protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia.

In these common security challenges, our strategic perception is as follows that all our positions must be based on legitimacy-exclusively legitimate.

As for the announcements coming from official Baku, I have publicly responded to them, and I will not hesitate to provide a specific response to your question. In fact, 'Crossroads of Peace' encompasses the answer to your question," said Pashinyan.

The Prime Minister also addressed a question regarding statements from Baku, highlighting that in response to inquiries from the Armenian side, Azerbaijan presents two counterarguments.

"The first is that if Armenia is not ready to open the roads, then Azerbaijan will make use of the passage through the territory of Iran. The second question is why there should be any inspection processes during the transition from the main part of Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan, which is 47 kilometers.

And we answer in the following way: Armenia is ready to give that passage under the same conditions as Iran. If the passage through the territory of Armenia is 47 kilometers, it is 49 kilometers through the territory of Iran. If inspection functions can be accepted for 49 kilometers, naturally they cannot be unacceptable for 47 kilometers,’’ said the PM.