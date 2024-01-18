Armenian President, Finland’s Foreign Minister meet in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has held a meeting with Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Khachaturyan and Valtonen discussed the enhancement of bilateral agenda between Armenia and Finland, as well as issues pertaining to the Armenia-EU partnership. “The general situation in the South Caucasus region and the existing security challenges were also discussed,” the Armenian President’s Office said in a readout.

Both sides attached importance to the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia, and the concepts and programs aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, Khachaturyan’s Office added.