Delegation of the UAE Federal National Council expresses support for Armenia's 'Crossroads of Peace' initiative

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on Tuesday received the delegation of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, headed by Ali Rashid Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Council, Grigoryan's Office said.

It is noted that, the interlocutors commended the intensive development of Armenia-UAE economic relations, within the framework of which the trade turnover in 2023 reached $2.8 billion, recording an increase of 185 percent as compared to 2022. The parties also discussed the possibilities of cooperation within the spheres of bilateral interest.

Ali Rashid Al-Nuaim expressed support for the Crossroads of Peace project presented by the Armenian government, within the framework of which the parties discussed regional cooperation.