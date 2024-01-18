Amundi-Acba Economic Forum 2024: Shaping the Future in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS: Amundi-Acba is announcing about the upcoming Amundi-Acba Economic Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on January 24th, 2024, in Yerevan.

According to the organizer, the forum is the continuation of the one held in January 2023 and it promises to be next pivotal gathering, bringing together thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators to explore and discuss critical topics shaping the economic landscape.

Event Highlights:

Amundi Investment View for 2024: From Macro to Markets (14:45 - 15:15)

Kicking off the event, prominent experts of the field from French Amundi and Amundi-Acba will present Amundi's Investment view for 2024, providing valuable insights into macroeconomic trends and market expectations.

Macroeconomic Developments in Armenia (15:15 - 15:25)

A dedicated session on the latest macroeconomic developments and expectations in Armenia will be carried out by Vice-Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia.

AI and ESG Talk (16:20 - 16:35)

Explore the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in a dynamic talk, highlighting the role of AI in sustainable finance by a special speaker from Amundi Investment Institute.

Panel Discussion: Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Finance: Challenges and Opportunities (16:35 - 17:10)

Industry experts will engage in a panel discussion, delving into the challenges and opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence for sustainable finance.

Interview: Geopolitics in South Caucasus and Economic Impact in Armenia (18:05 - 19:30)

And finally the Forum will be concluded by an exclusive interview honored by the Governor of the Central bank of Armenia and Special Guest Star from France. The latter will share his insights into geopolitics in the South Caucasus, meanwhile its economic implications for Armenia will be presented by the Governor of the Central bank of Armenia. The interview will be chaired by the CEO of Amundi-Acba.

Distinguished Speakers:

Jean Mazedjian, CEO of Amundi-Acba,

Martin Galstyan, Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia,

Frederic Pascal, Co-Head of the OCIO Solutions Division, Multi-Asset Solutions, Amundi,

Hrayr Aslanyan, Deputy CEO, Fund Manager, Amundi-Acba ,

, Armen Nurbekyan, Vice-Governor, Central Bank of Armenia ,

, Aram Pakhchanyan, independent expert, consultant, Co-founder at Ayb Foundation,

Marie Briere, Head of Investor Intelligence and Academic Partnership, Amundi Investment Institute,

Garegin Gevorgyan, Director, Financial stability and regulation directorate, Central Bank of Armenia,

Armen Kherlopian, independent expert, scientist and investor,

Frederic Encel, French writer and scholar of geopolitics , writer, public speaker.

Livestream Registration:

For details and Livestream registration: https://forum.amundi-acba.am

Zoom webinar link : https://amundi.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Zx452oC_SFuzsOpQj3SdIQ?_x_zm_rtaid=YSFbYEPgQbm0JfOuQnMTrQ.1704798827222.7fdcc09cb9c4d5f513325a31c1029d72&_x_zm_rhtaid=418#/registration

Amundi-Acba Asset Management was founded in 2013. The company manages three mandatory pension funds having more than 417 billion assets under its management as of December 30th, 2023.

The company's shareholders are the French Amundi, Europe's leading Asset Manager with nearly 2 trillion Euros in assets under management as of September 30th, 2023 and Acba Bank, being one of the largest financial institutions in Armenia, represented throughout the country with 65 branches.