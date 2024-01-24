Cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes deaths drop in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The number of deaths caused by cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes have dropped in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Anahit Avanesyan has said.

Cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are the three leading causes of death in Armenia.

The number of tests and hospital care cases also grew in 2023; 861,845 cases were recorded, which is more by 74,981 compared to 2022.

Deaths from cardiovascular diseases decreased 14,1% in 2022, and in 2023 (January-September) by nearly 13,5%. Avanesyan said the numbers are decreasing because of the diagnostics, treatment and preventative measures.

More screenings contributed to more early diagnosis of cancer and cancer deaths have dropped. The number of new cancer cases grew 10,5% in 2022, while the death rate dropped by 3,4%. In 2023 (January-September), the number of new cases grew 3% (first cancer diagnosis), while the death rate dropped 0,5%.

Diabetes deaths also dropped. 371 people died of diabetes in Armenia in 2022 when the number of diabetes patients was 115,000. In 2015, the number of diabetes patients was 77,000 and the deaths stood at 1276.