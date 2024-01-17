French PM Attal's new cabinet maintains defence, interior ministers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. France's new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, 34, unveiled his government on Thursday with several cabinet members remaining in their posts, including Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti, France24 reports.

Under the French system, the president sets general policy while the prime minister is responsible for choosing a cabinet and the day-to-day management of government.

A new French government is officially announced by the secretary general of the Élysée Palace. Alexis Kohler made the announcement from the Jardin d’Hiver (Winter Garden) of the presidential palace.

In addition to Darmanin as interior minister and Dupond-Moretti as justice minister, Bruno Le Maire retained his post as minister of finance and Sébastien Lecornu remains defence minister.

Stéphane Séjourné was named France's new foreign minister, replacing Catherine Colonna.

Séjourné is the head of Macron’s Renaissance party and the leader of the Renew Europe group of liberal, pro-European lawmakers at the European Parliament.

Some of the women nominated to cabinet posts include former justice minister Rachida Dati as the new culture minister. Dati, who served as justice minister under former president Nicolas Sarkozy, had to leave the conservative Les Républicains party to take up her new post.

Catherine Vautrin was appointed health and labour minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra will lead the education ministry and Sylvie Retailleau will head up education and research. Prisca Thevenot, previously deputy youth minister, was named government spokesperson.

Other cabinet appointments announced Thursday include: