U.S. continues to believe durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible – State Department

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. continues to believe that a durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible, State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel has said.

“We continue to believe that a durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible. It’s something that the department will continue to work towards. Obviously, Coordinator Bono, the Secretary, and others continue to be deeply engaged on this. I just don’t have any updates for you right now at this time,” Patel said at a press briefing when asked to give updates on U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono’s recent trip to the region.