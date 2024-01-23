Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulates new French PM Gabriel Attal, conveys invitation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on his appointment.

“I cordially congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of the French Republic, and I wish you success in your high mission,” PM Pashinyan said in a letter to PM Attal. “Citing the Armenian-French age-old friendship and special relations, I am sure that during your tenure our governments will cooperate with new vigor to further deepen the multi-sectoral partnership between Armenia and France. Certainly, the 2021-2026 Armenian-French Economic Cooperation Roadmap is an effective instrument for that goal, and I am hopeful that we will utilize all existing opportunities to secure its successful implementation. I’d like to underscore that Armenia highly appreciates France’s important, consistent efforts in the process of resolving the geopolitical challenges that our country is withstanding and establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region. I am deeply grateful for your constant attention towards Armenia-related issues and your warm, friendly attitude towards the Armenian people. I’d be happy to host you in Armenia on an official visit, which will intensify our highest-level commitment to enhance our bilateral cooperation. I once again congratulate you on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the French Republic and I wish you good luck in your initiatives. Please accept, honorable Prime Minister, the assurance of my highest consideration.”