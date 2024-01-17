Blinken announces the need to establish a Palestinian state

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted the need to ensure sustainable peace for Israel and the region, including through the realization of a Palestinian state, the State Department said in a statement.

“The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages and the importance of increasing the level of humanitarian assistance reaching civilians in Gaza.

The Secretary reiterated the need to ensure lasting, sustainable peace for Israel and the region, including by the realization of a Palestinian state,” the State Department said.