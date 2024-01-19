Greek Foreign Minister arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, George Gerapetritis, has arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

The Greek Foreign Minister will pay a visit to the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Afterwards George Gerapetritis is scheduled to meet with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan. A joint press conference of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Greece is planned to take place after their meeting.