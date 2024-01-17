21 injured after possible gas explosion at historic hotel in Texas

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. At least 21 people are injured after an explosion rippled through the bottom floors of a hotel building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, USA Today reported citing local authorities.

One person was in critical condition and four others were seriously injured, ambulance spokesperson Matt Zavadsky said at a news briefing Monday. The rest had minor injuries.

Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said the first call of a fire at Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel was received at around 3:32 p.m. local time. Multiple calls about an explosion came in after.

The smell of gas permeated through downtown Fort Worth, Trojacek later said, adding that investigators are confident the blast was "some kind of gas explosion."

The 245-room Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel dates to 1920, according to the hotel’s website, and is located in a busy area of downtown about one block from the Fort Worth Convention Center. The building, known as “The Waggoner Building,” has been listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places since 1979.