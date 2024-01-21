First time ever, list of Armenia’s biggest trade partners includes U.S.

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. For the first time ever, the United States has become one of the biggest trade partners of Armenia, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan has said at a press conference summarizing 2023.

He said that Russia remained Armenia’s biggest trade partner in 2023.

“Our biggest trade partner is still Russia, although its share in the total trade turnover has somewhat dropped. Next come the United Arab Emirates, China, Georgia and the United States, which is in this list for the first time,” Kerobyan said.

He said that Armenia continues to work towards a more diversified foreign trade turnover.