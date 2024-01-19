FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulates Armen Melikbekyan on re-election

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Armen Melikbekyan on his re-election as President of the Football Federation of Armenia.

"Dear President, please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your re-election as President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA).

I seize also this opportunity to thank you for all your efforts, your work and your important contribution to the development of our sport and the promotion of its values in Armenia. Sending you and your team my best wishes for this new mandate and every success for all the challenges that lie ahead, I look forward, dear President, to continuing to work with you for the growth and prosperity of football in Armenia in the years to come,” Infantino said in the letter addressed to Melikbekyan.