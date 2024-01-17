N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Japanese PM over recent earthquake

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday over a powerful earthquake that struck central Japan earlier this week, North Korean state media said.

In the message, Kim expressed his deep sympathy and condolences over big casualties and material losses caused by the New Year's Day earthquake, the Korean Central News Agency said.

According to the source, Kim also expressed sincere hopes that affected people will "restore their stable life at the earliest date possible".