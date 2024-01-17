Lebanon lodges complaint to UN Security Council over Israeli attack on Beirut southern suburb
20:08, 5 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon has filed an official complaint with the UN Security Council against the Israeli occupation regarding the attack on the southern suburb of the capital, Beirut, according to Al Qahera News Channel.
The complaint accuses Israel of violating Lebanese sovereignty and international law. It also calls for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.
