Iowa high school shooter dead, officials say

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The shooter at Perry High School died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, multiple law enforcement officials told NBC News.

According to the source, three others, including two students and an administrator, were injured in today's shooting, the officials said. Details on those injuries were not immediately available.








