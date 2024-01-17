Russia, Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war in the biggest single release of captives since the war began in February 2022.

Russia said on Wednesday that 248 of its soldiers were returned while Ukraine said 230 of its prisoners were released after mediation by the United Arab Emirates.

“On January 3, 2024, as a result of a complicated negotiation process, 248 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. The return of the Russian servicemen from captivity was made possible thanks to the humanitarian mediation of the United Arab Emirates,” TASS news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying in a statement.

Al Jazeera quoted Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, as saying that 230 Ukrainian prisoners, including six civilians, had been released, marking what he said was the 49th exchange between the two sides.