AraratBank named the Best CSR Bank in Armenia 2023

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. AraratBank has been awarded the Best CSR Bank Armenia 2023 in the Global Banking & Finance Review awards 2023. This reputable award underscores the Bank's responsibility and commitment to the values of corporate social responsibility.

The Bank has been recognized for its social initiatives, key areas of social change and achievements in this regard.

"This award is about the ceaseless efforts of AraratBank in the fields of education, healthcare and environmental protection. We believe that companies are obliged to contribute to the well-being of the communities in which they exist by targeting non-financial results apart from financial returns. Social initiatives are an integral part of AraratBank's corporate culture, and we are aspiring to create sustainable and positive change through our actions. We are grateful to the Global Banking & Finance Review for this recognition," comments Anna Allahverdyan, Advisor on Public Relations to the Executive Director of AraratBank.

Since its inception in 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Review awards reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the Global Financial community.

Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading online and print magazine based in the United Kingdom. It features independent information on the latest trends and developments in the banking and financial industry worldwide. The winners are selected based on the research of industry analysts, banking consultants as well as the editorial team and senior staff of the magazine.