Biden, Qatar's Emir discuss Gaza hostages

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Joe Biden and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have discussed the need to release hostages held in Gaza and efforts to boost humanitarian aid, the White House has said.

“The two leaders discussed the urgent effort to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens,” the White House said in a readout.

It added that the leaders also discussed the ongoing efforts to "facilitate increased and sustained flows of life-saving access to humanitarian aid into Gaza."

Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and Hamas in the late November truce.