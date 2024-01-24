‘May Armenia and Azerbaijan draw closer to a definitive peace,’ – Pope Francis
17:44, 25 December 2023
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis has prayed for Armenia and Azerbaijan to come closer to peace in his Christmas message at the midday "Urbi et Orbi" blessing on Christmas Day.
May Armenia and Azerbaijan draw closer to a definitive peace, he prayed, especially through humanitarian outreach and the return of refugees to their homes in security and with respect for religious traditions and places of worship, Vatican News reported.
