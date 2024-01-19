Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Armen Melikbekyan re-elected President of the Football Federation of Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Armen Melikbekyan has been re-elected as President of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA).

 In the elections held on Saturday, 20 members of the FFA Executive Committee backed his candidacy.

Armenian national team midfielder, who was also running for the FFA President, has gained three votes.








