US, Europe should 'stop fooling around' expecting Russia’s collapse, says Putin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Russia does not shut itself from the US and Europe, and it is time for them to "stop fooling around" expecting Russia’s collapse, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting of the Council on strategic development and national projects, Tass reports.

"I would like to note that we do not shut ourselves from the American continent, from North America, from the US and Canada, we do not shut ourselves from European states. They actually should stop fooling around and stop waiting for us to collapse," Tass quoted Putin as saying.

According to Russia's Putin, if Western states want to benefit from cooperation with Russia, they can do it.

"We do not push them away. But it is their business and their decision," Putin noted.

He noted that the US and Europe must themselves contemplate what they are being motivated by.