Ambassadors accredited to Armenia visit Matenadaran

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Arayik Khzmalyan, the director of Mashtots Matenadaran and the deputy director Vahe Torosyan hosted the Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan and Poland to the Republic of Armenia-Petr Piruncik, Bolat Imanbaev, Pavel Cheplak, the press service of the Matenadaran informs.

The heads of diplomatic missions, accompanied by the Matenadaran directorate, toured the museum. The possibilities of implementing joint programs were also discussed.







