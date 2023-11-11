Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 November 2023

Macron calls on Israel to stop killing Gaza's women and babies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Israel must stop killing babies and women in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron has told the BBC.

While recognising Israel's right to protect itself, "we do urge them to stop this bombing" in Gaza, he said.

''But he also stressed that France "clearly condemns" the "terrorist" actions of Hamas,'' the BBC reports.








