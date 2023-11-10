Armenian Prime Minister lauds ‘excellent’ talks with President Macron in Paris

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has lauded his recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, describing the talks as ‘excellent’.

PM Pashinyan met with French President Macron on November 9 ahead of the Paris Peace Forum.

“Excellent talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed issues related to the strengthening of the Armenia-France exceptional, friendly relations and bilateral agenda, cooperation with the EU, as well as the situation in the South Caucasus,” Pashinyan said in a post on X.