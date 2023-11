Armenian, German foreign ministers discuss bilateral agenda and regional issues

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock are discussing the bilateral agenda and regional issues during their ongoing meeting in Yerevan, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has said.

