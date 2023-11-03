Armenia expects €17,9 million in grant support from EU in 2024

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia expects to receive €17,9 million in grant funds from the EU in 2024, Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan has said.

Three main directions are envisaged.

“The first is the implementation of reforms in the judiciary, which is a budgetary support grant. We had this project in 2023 as well in the amount of 2,7 million euros, while for 2024 it is envisaged to provide 5,4 million euros, the next is the second phase of the support program for Armenia’s judiciary reforms with an additional 2,5 million euros,” the finance minister told lawmakers during a parliamentary committee discussion on the 2024 budget.

In 2024, a 10-million-euro EU support project for the education sector is also planned. The total worth of the project is 32 million euros, 29,3 of which is direct budgetary support, while the rest is technical.

Speaking about loans, the finance minister said that in 2024 the loans amount to 21 billion drams, from which 153 million are current spending and 21 billion 62 million are capital spending.