It is impossible to destroy Hamas without destroying Gaza and its civilian population, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. It is necessary to "stop" in the Gaza Strip and announce humanitarian programs, said in an interview with BelTA.

"It is necessary to stop, it is necessary to announce humanitarian programs to save the population, which has found itself in a blockade: no water, no electricity, no food - there is none of this," Lavrov said.

He stressed that if the Gaza Strip is destroyed and two million people are expelled, it will be a catastrophe for many decades or even centuries.