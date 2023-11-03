Armenia to unveil regional Crossroads of Peace concept

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will unveil the Crossroads of Peace project containing its visions on the opening of regional connections, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

Pashinyan announced the project during question time in parliament on Wednesday.

“Right now we’ve sent an English-language material, a brochure, for publishing, it is called the Crossroads of Peace, where our vision on the opening of regional connections and the concept of the Crossroads of Peace are expressed,” the Prime Minister said. The concept contains the possible routes and proposals.

“We see this as a regional project and we plan to send this project also to a number of international partners, expecting their response,” the Armenian PM said.

The project has been reformulated a bit, he said. The material will be published in the evening of October 25.